Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Garners assist
Aho registered an assist and two shots on Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Aho set up Dougie Hamilton's tying goal in the first period, but the Hurricanes would only score once more in the contest. Aho has a point in both games to start a four-game road trip, but he's at just three points in eight outings this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Seals win with empty-netter•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pockets first goal•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sticking around in Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Staying put•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Receives offer sheet•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Qualified by 'Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.