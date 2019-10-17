Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Garners assist

Aho registered an assist and two shots on Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Aho set up Dougie Hamilton's tying goal in the first period, but the Hurricanes would only score once more in the contest. Aho has a point in both games to start a four-game road trip, but he's at just three points in eight outings this year.

