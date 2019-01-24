Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Garners two helpers

Aho earned a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Vancouver.

Aho has been on a tear of late, as he has racked up 12 points in his previous seven contests while averaging 20:03 of ice time. During the winger's seven-game hot streak, he is sporting a 26.1 shooting percentage and has put 23 shots on goal. The Finn needs eight more points to match his career-high 65 from the 2017-18 campaign.