Aho scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Aho opened the scoring just 1:15 into the game with his second goal of the season. He later helped out on a Brock McGinn equalizer in the third period. Aho has eight points, 19 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through eight contests. He's shooting just 10.5 percent in 2020-21 -- the Finn has never finished worse than 11.2 percent as a rookie in 2016-17, so expect a little room for improvement throughout the campaign.