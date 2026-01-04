Aho scored a shorthanded goal on seven shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Aho's goal was the 300th of his career, 21 of which have come while down a man. The center is up to 42 points (12 on the power play, two shorthanded) with 98 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 41 appearances this season. He's been good lately as well, earning four goals and seven helpers over his last six games.