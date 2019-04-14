Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets back in goal column

Aho scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The Capitals have limited Aho to only three shots across the first two games of the series. The Finnish center ended the season with 83 points in 82 appearances. There's hope Aho may get more favorable matchups on home ice, but he will still need to take advantage of them with the Hurricanes trailing 2-0 in the series.