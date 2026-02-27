Aho scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Aho's goal at 7:17 of the third period was the deciding tally. He's scored four times and added two assists over his last five games, shaking off an unusually poor stretch in which he went without a goal over 12 games from Jan. 4-29. The steady center is up to 21 goals (four game-winners), 58 points, 18 power-play points, 131 shots on net, 51 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 58 outings this season.