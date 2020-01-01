Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets things rolling

Aho scored a power-play goal on five shots and had three hits in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Aho opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he potted his 23rd goal of the year. After a slow October in which he scored only three times, Aho has broken out with 20 goals since the start of November. Buoyed by a career-best shooting percentage (19.2), the 22-year-old is already closing in on the 30 goals he scored in 2019-20