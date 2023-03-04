Aho scored two goals and registered an assist in Carolina's 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.
Aho's first marker proved to be the game-winner. He's up to 27 goals and 55 points in 53 contests this season. Aho has four multi-point games in his last seven outings, giving him four goals and nine points over that stretch.
