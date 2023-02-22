Aho scored a goal and an assist on four shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Aho jammed in a rebound in front of Jordan Binnington to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead that they would never relinquish. He would also add an assist on Seth Jarvis' goal in the third period. After recording goals in five straight games to end January, Aho has continued his strong play into February, scoring three goals and five points in six games. On the season, Aho has 25 goals and 50 points in 49 games.