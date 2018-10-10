Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goal and assist in win
Aho recorded two points in Tuesday's 5-3 win versus the Canucks.
The dynamic Finn now has six points for the season, including one game-winning goal. Having scored at least 24 goals the past two years, expect Aho to challenge the 30-goal mark in 2018-19. Given he is likely to receive plenty of power-play time, lighting the lamp 30 times should be well within the realm of possibility.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records two points in win over Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores goal in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three points including OT winner against Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Looking out of place at center•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will talk extension•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Paces squad in points•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...