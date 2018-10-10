Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goal and assist in win

Aho recorded two points in Tuesday's 5-3 win versus the Canucks.

The dynamic Finn now has six points for the season, including one game-winning goal. Having scored at least 24 goals the past two years, expect Aho to challenge the 30-goal mark in 2018-19. Given he is likely to receive plenty of power-play time, lighting the lamp 30 times should be well within the realm of possibility.