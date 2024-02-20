Aho scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Aho entered Monday on a three-game drought, one contest shy of matching his longest of the season. He avoided that by scoring in the second period, and he set up a Brent Burns tally in the third. Aho is up to 20 goals this season, six of which have been game-winners, and he's added 39 assists, 149 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 52 appearances. He continues to center the Hurricanes' top line to great success.