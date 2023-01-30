Aho scored a goal in a 4-1 win against Boston on Sunday.
Aho opened the scoring at 10:52 of the first period. He has 21 goals and 44 points in 42 contests in 2022-23. Aho's on a four-game goal scoring streak and has provided seven markers over that span.
