Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goal streak hits five

Aho tallied an assist and lit the lamp once on six shots on goal Monday in the Hurricanes' 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Aho was named the game's first star after finding the net for the fifth straight contest. With 30 goals on the season, Aho has already matched the career-high total he notched in 2018-19.

