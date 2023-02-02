Aho found the back of the net in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Aho opened the scoring with his power-play goal at 2:35 of the first period. He has 23 goals and 46 points in 44 contests in 2022-23. The 25-year-old is on a six-game goal-scoring streak and has contributed nine markers over that span.
