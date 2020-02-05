Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goals in three straight

Aho tallied a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Aho got the Hurricanes on the board with his tally at 6:05 of the second period. The Finn now has a four-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span. He's at 46 points (27 scores, 19 helpers), 155 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 53 contests.