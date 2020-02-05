Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goals in three straight
Aho tallied a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Aho got the Hurricanes on the board with his tally at 6:05 of the second period. The Finn now has a four-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span. He's at 46 points (27 scores, 19 helpers), 155 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 53 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tacks on another goal•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets up insurance score•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Snags only goal in loss to Ducks•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Picks up helper on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets things rolling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.