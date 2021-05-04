Aho scored three goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

He fired home Carolina's final three tallies on the night, notching the eventual game-winner midway through the second period with the man advantage. Aho extended his point streak to eight games with the outburst, racking up six goals and 15 points over that blistering stretch, and on the season he's up to 24 goals and 55 points through 52 contests.