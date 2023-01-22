Aho delivered a natural hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was Aho's second hat trick this season and sixth in the NHL. He pushed the Canes into a 3-2 lead late in the second period when he redirected Teuvo Teravainen's centering pass off Isles' defender Sebastian Aho and past Ilya Sorokin. Aho then scored blocker side from the bottom of the right circle after intercepting a pass, and sealed the game with an empty netter. He is now one goal shy of 200 in the NHL.