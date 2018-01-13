Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Heater continues in loss to Caps

Aho scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

The sophomore now has nine tallies and five helpers through his past 10 games, which has him up to 37 points -- 16 goals -- through 44 points for the campaign. Aho is probably going to cool off sooner than later, but with a go-to offensive role, the Finn is unlikely to suffer through any prolonged scoring slumps.