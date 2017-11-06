Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Helpers aplenty
Aho recorded an assist for the third consecutive game in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
After notching just two assists in his first five games, Aho has suddenly caught fire with five helpers in his last seven games. He's still looking for his first goal, but we're not too worried as long as he's skating on the Canes' top line with Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. If you were keeping Aho on your fantasy bench waiting for him to come to life, it's time to reactivate him. Do it now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Busts out of scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Starts season with pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Just misses 50-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scoring streak at six games•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pots shortie among two points Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Takes control in third period Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...