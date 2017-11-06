Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Helpers aplenty

Aho recorded an assist for the third consecutive game in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

After notching just two assists in his first five games, Aho has suddenly caught fire with five helpers in his last seven games. He's still looking for his first goal, but we're not too worried as long as he's skating on the Canes' top line with Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. If you were keeping Aho on your fantasy bench waiting for him to come to life, it's time to reactivate him. Do it now.