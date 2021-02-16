Aho collected a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-3 win over Columbus. He also tied for the team lead with five shots on goal.

Aho got the Hurricanes on the board 13:14 into the first period, burying a wrist shot from the top of the circle to make it a 2-1 game. He later set up the first of Brock McGinn's two goals, this one pulling the Hurricanes even 1:29 into the middle frame. That tally was the first of six straight for Carolina. Aho has four goals and nine assists through 13 games, but his goal-scoring pace is well off the clip that resulted in 38 tallies in 68 contests a year ago.