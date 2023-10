Aho registered two assists in Friday's 3-0 victory against the Sharks.

One of Aho's helpers came on the power play. The Finnish pivot ended up with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal while winning three of his five faceoffs in 16:09 of ice time across 18 shifts. Aho has three helpers in the past two games since returning from an upper-body injury, producing at his usual steady pace.