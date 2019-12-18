Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Hits 20-goal plateau

Aho scored twice and added an assist with two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Aho scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season, the latter serving as the game-winner late in the second period. In fact, all three of Aho's points came during the middle frame. The 22-year-old has been on a terrific run as of late, compiling seven goals and four assists in his last five games. For the season, Aho now has 33 points in 34 games. He had a career-high 83 points last season and is right in line for a repeat performance.