Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Hot streak continues
Aho notched two assists while adding five shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
While the 21-year-old was already enjoying a breakout season, the addition of Nino Niederreiter to the Canes' lineup has bolstered Aho's production -- he has three goals and 15 points in 12 games with Niederreiter on his flank, and the duo is flashing some impressive chemistry. Aho's 66 points (24 goals, 42 assists) through 58 games are already a career high, but a big finish to the campaign could get him to triple digits in scoring.
