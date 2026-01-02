Aho scored twice on three shots, added three assists, logged two PIM and doled out two hits in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

A five-point performance in a loss is a rarity, but that's just what Aho ended up with Thursday. This was his fourth multi-point effort over the last eight games, a span in which he's earned seven goals and seven assists. The first-line center is up to 16 goals, 40 points, 91 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances. Aho can produce at a point-per-game pace at his best, and he remains pretty consistent for the Hurricanes.