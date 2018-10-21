Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps points streak alive
Aho recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche, extending his consecutive points streak to eight games.
There were concerns at the start of the season regarding Aho's transition from the wing to center, but those can clearly be laid to rest now. With at least one point in every game so far this season, Aho is proving to be one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL. He is currently tied for third in league scoring with 13 points in eight games, and should be a permanent fixture in all fantasy lineups.
