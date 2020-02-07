Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps scoring
Aho potted two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had three points to lead the Hurricanes in a comeback win. For Aho, he's up to five goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The Finn is at 29 tallies, 20 assists, 158 shots and a plus-12 rating through 54 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goals in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tacks on another goal•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets up insurance score•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Snags only goal in loss to Ducks•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Picks up helper on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.