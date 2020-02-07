Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps scoring

Aho potted two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had three points to lead the Hurricanes in a comeback win. For Aho, he's up to five goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The Finn is at 29 tallies, 20 assists, 158 shots and a plus-12 rating through 54 contests.