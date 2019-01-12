Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leads charge in win over Sabres

Aho scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

He broke open a 2-2 game early in the second period just 42 seconds after Jason Pominville had tied it for Buffalo, then salted things away with his 18th marker of the season later in the period. Aho now has four multi-point performances in his last six games, pushing him up to 49 points through 45 games as the 21-year-old continues to steam towards a breakout campaign.