Aho scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
With the Hurricanes staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period, Aho got the comeback started by banging home a feed from Seth Jarvis just 70 seconds into the final frame. It's Aho's third multi-point performance in the last four games, supercharging a strong November that has seen the 27-year-old ring up four goals and 14 points in 12 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another two-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two points in win over Philly•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets power-play tally•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Manages assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets game-winner Monday•