Aho posted a hat trick, one assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Aho led the charge on offense. He had one goal each at even strength and on the power play, and he completed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He also set up a Martin Necas tally. The four-point burst snapped a run of six games without a multi-point effort for the star center. Aho is up to seven tallies, eight helpers, five power-play points, 29 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests.