Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leads way in 4-0 win

Aho recorded two goals, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The sophomore now sports a six game point streak consisting of seven goals, four assists and three multi-point showings. Additionally, with 13 tallies and 20 helpers through 40 games, Aho is well on his way to topping last season's numbers. It also wouldn't be shocking if his recent uptick in production carried over into the second half of the season, and he's probably still underappreciated in some fantasy circles.