Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leaves game Sunday

Aho was helped off the ice after a collision with Calgary's Mark Giordano, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Aho drove his knee straight in to Giordano's and immediately fell to the ice. When heading to the locker room, he wasn't able to put any weight on that leg so he likely won't return in this game. Thankfully, Carolina doesn't play again until Saturday in Detroit, but the severity of the injury is not yet known.