Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leaves with lower-body ailment

Aho suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It appeared that Aho's right leg got caught in the ice and twisted in a funky fashion -- an ugly sight to see. Aho is currently leading the Hurricanes with 13 goals and 33 points through 40 games, as he has manned a top-six role with significant power-play contributions. More updates on the severity of this injury will likely be available after the game.