Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp Friday

Aho potted a goal and two shots during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

Aho has quite simply been a revelation in his sophomore season with the Canes, now up to 28 goals and 64 points in 74 games. The 20-year-old Finn has quickly become one of the top offensive fantasy performers and should go early in all 2018-19 fantasy drafts.

