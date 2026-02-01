Aho scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Aho netted an unassisted tally near the end of the first period to extend Carolina's early lead. With the twine finder, he is up to 18 goals, 53 points, 121 shots on net and 49 hits across 54 games this season. The 28-year-old center has hovered around the point-per-game mark for the majority of the season and has a strong chance to post his fifth campaign above a point per game at his current rate of scoring. He remains a high-level fantasy option while skating atop Carolina's center depth chart at even strength and on the power play.