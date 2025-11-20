Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Aho ended just his second two-game slump of the season when he scored at 6:34 of the third period to help the Hurricanes' comeback effort. The 28-year-old has been largely consistent this year, though he's faltered just a bit over the last week or so. The center is up to eight goals, 19 points, 55 shots, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating across 20 contests on the year while maintaining steady first-line usage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: One of each Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Breaks deadlock vs. Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores again Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets goal Monday•