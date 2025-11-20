Aho scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Aho ended just his second two-game slump of the season when he scored at 6:34 of the third period to help the Hurricanes' comeback effort. The 28-year-old has been largely consistent this year, though he's faltered just a bit over the last week or so. The center is up to eight goals, 19 points, 55 shots, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating across 20 contests on the year while maintaining steady first-line usage.