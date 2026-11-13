Aho scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

Skating in front of family and friends in Helsinki to begin this season's Global Series, Aho gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in the first period by getting his stick on a Jackson Blake shot-pass as it zipped through the crease. Aho has racked up three straight multi-point performances, and he's on pace to shatter his previous career scoring high with 12 goals and 28 points through 20 games, although it will be tough for the 29-year-old to maintain his current 21.4 percent shooting.