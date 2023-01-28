Aho scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Both of the 25-year-old goals came in the third period, the first coming just 17 seconds into the frame to give Carolina a 2-1 lead, then the second coming with only 97 seconds left after San Jose had scored three straight to seemingly put the game away. Aho has six goals in the last three games, putting the finishing touches on an impressive January that saw him rack up nine goals on 42 shots in 12 contests while adding six assists and a plus-8 rating.