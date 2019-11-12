Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice

Aho scored two goals, including one short-handed, on two shots and was plus-4 in Monday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.

That's five goals in six game for Aho since the calendar flipped to November. He's actually been pretty consistent dating back to mid-October, picking up a point in eight of hist last 12 games after a quiet start to the season. Aho has eight goals and 13 points in 17 games this year overall and he appears to be a good bet to repeat last year's 30-goal campaign.