Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice
Aho scored two goals, including one short-handed, on two shots and was plus-4 in Monday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.
That's five goals in six game for Aho since the calendar flipped to November. He's actually been pretty consistent dating back to mid-October, picking up a point in eight of hist last 12 games after a quiet start to the season. Aho has eight goals and 13 points in 17 games this year overall and he appears to be a good bet to repeat last year's 30-goal campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Rolling after slow start to season•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point performance in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Garners assist•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Seals win with empty-netter•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pockets first goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.