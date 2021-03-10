Aho scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He also went 11-6 (64.7 percent) on faceoffs.

Aho helped the Hurricanes erase a 2-0 lead during the second period, setting up Jordan Staal's power-play tally at 14:58 before scoring one of his own just under three minutes later. It was the second straight two-point outing for Aho, who is tied with Vincent Trocheck for the team scoring lead with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.