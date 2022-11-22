Aho picked up three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Aho played a major part in Carolina's comeback, assisting on all three late third-period goals to force overtime. The 25-year-old center is on pace for another strong season with nine goals and 13 assists through 19 games.
