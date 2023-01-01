Aho picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Devils.

Aho gave the Canes a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal in the first period. He'd add an assist on Martin Necas' power-play tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Aho had been quiet in three games since returning from a lower-body injury, recording just one assist. He'll look to build on Sunday's multi-point effort, as he's up to 12 goals and 18 assists through 30 games this season.