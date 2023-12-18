Aho scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Aho broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, one-timing a fortuitous bounce in the slot to put Carolina ahead 1-0. The 26-year-old Aho now has four goals and five points in his last three contests following a stretch of four games without a point. He's up to 12 goals and 15 assists through 28 games this season.