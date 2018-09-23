Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Looking out of place at center
Aho has been centering a line with rookies Valentin Zykov and Andrei Svechnikov during the preseason with mixed results, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. "I haven't really liked what he's doing in the two games," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I think we'll run it through the preseason and then we'll kind of make an assessment."
The experimentation with Aho at center has apparently not gone well thus far for the Canes, who are a surprising 3-0 so far in preseason play. Aho has been deployed predominantly at left wing over the past two seasons, however the recent loss of Victor Rask (out indefinitely with a finger injury), has left the team scrambling to fill the No. 2 center slot behind Jordan Staal. Aho led the Canes last year with 65 points, so it seems doubtful the team would handcuff their top scorer by slotting him into a position where he wasn't completely comfortable. We expect Aho will eventually be shifted back to his natural LW position, making him a good bet to record another 60-plus point season for the Canes.
