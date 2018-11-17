Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Looking to extend point streak

Aho (undisclosed) will look to extend his point streak to four games Saturday against Columbus, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Aho wore a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice due to general soreness, but he was never in danger of missing Saturday's contest. The 21-year-old winger has been exceptional this season, racking up five goals and 22 points in 18 appearances. He'll slide into his usual role skating on the Hurricanes' second line and top power-play unit against the Blue Jackets.