Aho posted three shots and a minus-2 rating in the Hurricanes' 4-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes were not able to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on Tuesday, snapping Aho's three-game point streak. The Finnish forward had been on a goal-scoring tear prior to this game, scoring in three straight games and potting six goals in his last six games. On the season, Aho has 33 goals and 62 points in 66 games.