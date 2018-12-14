Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Maintaining point-per-game pace

Aho notched his ninth goal of the season -- his third point in as many games -- during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Now with 29 points in 30 contests, Aho remains on pace for an 80-point campaign, well ahead of the 65 points he posted last season. Coming into the season, there was some concern that the 21-year-old Finn's point production might suffer given his switch from left wing to center, but those fears can now officially be laid to rest. Aho remains arguably the sole bright light on an otherwise dismal Carolina team.