Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Manages two points in home rout

Aho registered a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 home loss to the Oilers.

The second-year winger has quietly produced 26 goals and 33 assists for the Hurricanes. We suspect that Aho isn't getting as much attention as he deserves because he doesn't play for a playoff-bound team, but consider going against the grain in that regard for DFS contests.

