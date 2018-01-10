Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Marks scoresheet Tuesday

Aho celebrated his return to the lineup with a goal in 18:41 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Aho didn't look bothered by the lower-body injury that forced him out early Saturday against Boston, as this was the most playing time he's seen in a game since Dec. 29. That early exit ended a six-game point streak, but the talented 20-year-old wasted little time starting a new one.