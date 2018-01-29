Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: May play Tuesday

Aho (concussion) practiced Monday and is considered day-to-day. Coach Bill Peters said that if Aho is medically cleared he will play Tuesday against the Senators.

Aho has missed four games with his concussion issue. The Hurricanes will certainly hope the Finn can return Tuesday. Aho has 16 goals and 21 assists through 45 contests, and he was red hot before his injury. The 20-year-old had 14 points in 11 games before he went down.