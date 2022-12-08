Aho (lower body) missed practice Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said that if Aho misses practice again Friday, he will not play Saturday against the Islanders. Aho has 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season as the 25-year-old has averaged more than a point a game over the last five seasons.